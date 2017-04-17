WWII vintage planes highlight Tokyo raid’s 75th anniversary

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Seven-decade-old bomber planes rumbled over southwest Ohio to begin events marking the 75th anniversary of the Doolittle Tokyo Raiders’ attack on Japan.

The World War II era B-25 bombers flying in Monday will be on display at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force near Dayton. At least a dozen are expected to take part in a flyover at the start of Tuesday afternoon’s memorial service.

Dayton area native retired Lt. Col. Richard “Dick” Cole, now 101 years old, plans to take part in the anniversary events, returning to Ohio from his Comfort, Texas, home. He is the last alive of the original 80 Raiders.

Two B-1 bombers from the 34th and 37th bomb squadrons at Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, are to fly over at the end.