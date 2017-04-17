WWII vintage planes highlight Tokyo raid’s 75th anniversary

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — World War II vintage bombers will fly and be on display in southwest Ohio during events marking the 75th anniversary of the Doolittle Tokyo Raiders’ attack on Japan.

Dayton area native retired Lt. Col. Richard “Dick” Cole, now 101 years old, plans to take part in the anniversary events, returning to Ohio from his Comfort, Texas, home. He is the last alive of the original 80 Raiders.

The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force near Dayton expects at least a dozen B-25 bombers to land near the museum Monday and remain on display before making a flyover at the start of Tuesday afternoon’s memorial service.

Two B-1 bombers from the 34th and 37th bomb squadrons at Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, are to fly over at the end.