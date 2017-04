NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius has been activated from the disabled list after recovering from a bruised right shoulder, an injury sustained while playing for the Netherlands in last month’s World Baseball Classic.

He hit .444 (8 for 18) during a five-game injury rehabilitation assigned with Class A Tampa of the Florida State League.

To clear a roster spot, infielder Pete Kozma was designated for assignment Friday. He was 1 for 9 in 11 games with the Yankees.