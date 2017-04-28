Yankees SS Gregorius activated from DL, to start vs Orioles

NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius has been activated from the disabled list after recovering from a bruised right shoulder, an injury sustained while playing for the Netherlands in last month’s World Baseball Classic.

He’s scheduled to start at shortstop and bat sixth in the lineup against Baltimore on Friday night.

He hit .444 (8 for 18) during a five-game injury rehabilitation assigned with Class A Tampa of the Florida State League.

To clear a roster spot, infielder Pete Kozma was designated for assignment. He was 1 for 9 in 11 games with the Yankees.