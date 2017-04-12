Youth Grant Competition deadline approaches

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The deadline for the Muskingum County Community Youth Foundations (CYF) grant competition is quickly approaching.

The 2017 Youth Grant Competition deadline is Friday, April 12th at noon. The grant competition has been able to award almost $6,000 to benefit youth programs and projects in Muskingum County since it’s inception in 2013.

Juliet Lacy, Director of Donor Services and Community Youth Foundation Advisor, said the competition is very student driven.

“The students really take ownership of this program. They work with it from start to finish they’re responsible for raising money that’s awarded in the grants, they’re responsible for deciding on how much they can award every year, they will review the grant applications and select the winner or winners, so its a great learning experience for them,” said Lacy.

She said the students get a chance to see the grant selection process, even discussing the applicants and learning about the debate and compromise that goes into selecting a recipient.

The CYF members are also responsible for the fundraising for the program. All the funds raised are specifically available for non-profit organizations that serve youth projects.

“I just think its a great opportunity; we have so many great programs in our community that are oriented toward youth and I think a lot of times they just need a little extra financial boost and we’re able to do that. And we’re able to do it with high school students its just great to get that age level involved and see whats out there,” said Lacy.

The applications are available online at www.mccf.org and must be filled out for a youth program or project, not an individual. There will be up to $1,300 awarded this year.

They will also be hosting a Chipotle fundraiser on May 9th in Zanesville from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. where half of the sales during that time will support the Youth Grant Competition.