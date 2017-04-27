Z-ville Man’s Bond Set at $1,000,000

A Zanesville man appeared in court on drug trafficking charges and pleaded not guilty to multiple felonies in three separate cases. The Muskingum County Prosecutor’s Office says 36-year-old Jerome Johnson faces 14 charges that include trafficking in cocaine, permitting drug abuse and escape. Judge Mark Fleegle continued Johnson’s bond at 1 million dollars. The charges stem from a ongoing investigating by the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office and the Zanesville Police Department. Four other people have also been arrested in the investigation.