Zane State and OUZ host Springfest

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Zane State and OUZ hosted their annual Springfest this afternoon.

Around 700 students showed up to get involved in this years Springfest. Director of Career Services for Zane State, Jamie Clark, explains the event is a combined effort between Zane State and OUZ to give students an opportunity to meet student clubs and fundraisers.

“We collaborate each year with the Fallfest and Springfest and we bring it out here on the campus greens so its a great opportunity for Zane State College students and Ohio University Zanesville students to collectively put our program together to interact with each other and so forth. The students have club activities, fundraisers on campus.”

The Student Success Center Coordinator for OUZ, Jennifer Redrup, says the event is also filled with several activities for the students.

“We’ve had lots of other things going on, as you can see we still have yard jenga going on and we’ve got corn hole games and tournaments. We had the snow cones for all the students so that was a nice thing on a hot day. Just in general, its just nice activities for students to get to know each other better.”

The students were also offered a free lunch as part of the event.