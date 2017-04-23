Zanesville Jets getting ready for season and in need of players

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Zanesville Jets opened their first practice of the year on Sunday but are in need of some help.

The Jets, who are getting ready for their fourth year of semi-pro football, are well short of their goal of 40 players for their roster. Head Coach Eric Clark said he knows that there are plenty of talented athletes in the area and he is encouraging anyone ready to play tackle football to come out to practice. The Jets are especially in need of someone who can quarterback the team.

The Jets play an eight game schedule in the Ohio Football League complete with a playoff and championship game. Zanesville has made the playoffs every year they’ve been in the OFL. The season is scheduled to start on May 20 and they will again play their home games at Maysville High School.

Anyone interested in playing for the Jets can learn more at their Facebook page.

TENTATIVE 2017 SCHEDULE

May 20 vs. Ohio Ducks

BYE

June 6 at Jackson County Patriots

June 10 at Columbus War Eagles

June 17 vs. Lima Warriors

June 24 at Marion County Crusaders

BYE

July 8 vs. Columbus War Eagles

July 15 vs. Jackson County Patriots

July 22 at Ohio Ducks