Zanesville runner finishes strong at Boston Marathon

BOSTON – Katie McNeil had only ran one marathon in her life before participating in the world’s most iconic one.

At the 121st Boston Marathon McNeil, who is from Zanesville, had a goal of finishing the 26.2-mile race in under three hours and 45 minutes. When she crossed the finish line her time was three hours, 43 minutes, and 33 seconds.

McNeil’s only other experience with marathons was the Columbus Marathon that she ran in October of 2015. Her time in that race was 3:34:06, which was good enough to qualify her for the 2017 Boston Marathon.

McNeil said that it was unusually warm in Boston and that the course was much hillier than the Columbus race. She thanked everyone back in Muskingum County that supported her throughout her experience in Beantown.