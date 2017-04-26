ZHS Announces 2017 Hall of Fame Class

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Zanesville City Schools has announced their Hall of Fame inductees.

There are 10 ZHS graduates that will be inducted in the 2017 class. They range from current and well known community members to those who have taken their success to other parts of the country.

The class of 2017 inductees are as follows:

Christopher Brooks

Ronald Bucci

Dr. John Darringer

Edward Gilbert

James McDonald

Chief Master Sgt. Robert Sealey

Kim D. Stimpson, M.D.

Dr. Brenda Kay Toler

Tom Wharton

Dr. C. David Zarley

Wayne Carpenter, President of the Zanesville City Schools Hall of Fame Committee, said each member is discussed and decided upon.

“We have a committee of 12 people who vote every spring for the new members. They have to have an application mailed in and that’s generally done by someone in the community who has known these people, or they’re very well known and have done quite a bit with their lives after they’ve left Zanesville High School,” said Carpenter.

He said the Hall of Fame does more than just honor the accomplished alumni, it sets an outstanding example for the current students as well.

“Well I think it’s a very good thing for students to see that after high school there’s lots of very important things you can do with your life and contribute back to not only Zanesville High School, or Zanesville City Schools, but the city of Zanesville,” said Carpenter.

The induction ceremony will take place Saturday, May 13th at 6 p.m. and is open to the public. Tickets can be purchased for $25 at the Zanesville City Schools Administration Center at 956 Moxahala Avenue until May 5th.