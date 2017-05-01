Area students receive scholarships for Law Day

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- To celebrate Law Day the Muskingum County Bar Association awarded scholarships to area students.

Three high school seniors were chosen as the recipients of the scholarships for the Law Day essay contest. The theme this year was the 14th Amendment.

“The American Bar Association selects a topic each year, this year was the 14th Amendment which celebrates due process and came on when the civil war ended and slavery was abolished to make African-American citizens, voting citizens,” said Susan McDonald, Chairman of Muskingum County Bar Association Law Day.

The American Bar Association designates a different theme each year to celebrate the rule of law in American society.

“The 14th Amendment has been used a lot in the future to give more rights and equality to all sectors of our population,” said McDonald.

The scholarship was open to any senior enrolled in school that resides in Muskingum County. The essays submitted were read and scored by the committee, where winners were voted on.

The top recipient, Hannah Tarbert, is a senior at Zanesville High School and received a $1,000 scholarship. She plans to attend Indiana University, with a major in pre-med and a tentative minor in neuroscience.

“I’m very proud and honored to get this scholarship it means a lot, $1,000 is going to go a long way especially [since] out-of-state tuition is very expensive,” said Tarbert.

She said she hopes to be a role model for other people who apply for the scholarship in the future.

The other two recipients were unable to attend.

Lana Howell, a senior at Zanesville Christian High School received at $500 scholarship. She plans to attend Pensacola Christian College to study piano performance and English.

Owen Dean, a senior at John Glenn High School received a $200 scholarship. He plans to attend Miami University (Ohio) to major in political science and minor in Russian.