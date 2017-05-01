Commissioners proclaim May as Asthma Awareness Month

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Muskingum County Commissioners have proclaimed the month of May as Asthma Awareness Month.

Rambo Memorial Health Center is raising awareness for the condition that affects 25.9 million people in the U.S., one million people in Ohio and over 8,000 people here in Muskingum County.

Asthma is a condition in which the airways narrow, swell and produce excess mucus making breathing difficult inducing coughing, wheezing and shortness of breath, according to the Mayo Clinic.

“You need to learn more about asthma because you need to know how to treat it when you have an acute episode of asthma, do you use your inhaler, is it bad enough you call the emergency squad, you need to know the difference between the different levels of your asthma attack,” said Joyce Bates, licensed practical nurse at Rambo Memorial Health Center.

Second-hand smoke is a large contributor when it comes to asthma triggers and it worsens the condition for nearly one million children across the country.

“You know it’s very scary when you can’t catch your breath. And its a process of learning what triggers it, and what kind of medicines they might use, and having an asthma action plan so that at home, at school, they know what to do if they become short of breath and they know that they’re in trouble,” said Gloria Brown, RN and Director at Rambo Memorial Health Center.

To raise awareness Rambo will be hosting an asthma education open house on May 6th at their health center located at 711 Main Street. They invite the community down from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. with guest speaker Dr. Gerald Tiberio to present at 11:00 a.m. about childhood asthma.

The event will include activities, games and prizes as well as physicians and nurses available to answer any questions regarding living with asthma.

For more information on the event contact (740) 452-5401.