County Commissioners renew with CORSA for 2017-18

ZANESVILLE, Ohio — The County Risk Sharing Authority met with the Muskingum County Commissioners about coverage renewal for 2017-2018.

CORSA is a member-owned organization which supports the 65 of the 88 counties in Ohio by acting as a liability and risk sharing pool governed by the County Commissioner’s Association of Ohio (CCAO). CORSA was formed in 1987 when it became increasingly difficult for counties to get insurance through standard commercial insurance companies.

“CORSA is a pool that counties can belong to for their property and causality insurance. Today we met with the commissioners to go over their renewal for the 2017-2018 year. Actually, they had a reduction in premiums of $1,300 so they are doing really well,” said Alison Redmond, the Membership Services Manager for CORSA.

In addition to this year’s premiums decreasing, the county will also get money back from CORSA, in part, because of their dedication to the a loss control incentive program.

“CORSA returned to their members $2.4 million this year, so $38,000 of that was Muskingum County’s portion. They also offer a loss control incentive program that counties can participate in, and by doing certain requirements, hopefully it’s a win-win for everybody,” added Redmond.

The $2.4 million was a dividend that CORSA returned and split up among the 65 counties that are members of CORSA. The county also received an additional $14,000-plus for their participation in the loss control inventive program and their implementation of specific risk management activities and strategies.

In total, the county will receive in excess of $53,000 from CORSA for the 2016-2017 year.