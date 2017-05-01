Couple filming documentary on former tuberculosis facility

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — A husband and wife are working on a new documentary chronicling the lives of people treated at a former Ohio tuberculosis facility.

The Akron Beacon Journal (http://bit.ly/2qlTI2Q ) reports Kent State University professor emeritus Fred Endres and University of Akron professor Kathleen Endres are filming as Summit County is tearing down the Springfield Lake Sanatorium.

The facility opened in 1915, 30 years before a cure for tuberculosis was discovered.

The couple’s documentary is titled “Takin’ the Cure.” It will capture the sanatorium’s history and the lives of people who spent time there as children and survived.

The couple say they found enough material to write a book along with the hour-long documentary created for Western Reserve PBS.

