Duke, Cutcliffe reach deal on extension through June 2021

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Duke and football coach David Cutcliffe have agreed to a contract extension through June 2021.

The school announced the deal Monday, while team spokesman Art Chase said it is a one-year extension. Duke didn’t release any contract terms.

The 62-year-old coach has guided Duke to 52 wins in nine seasons, a big turnaround for a program with 10 wins in the eight seasons before his December 2007 arrival. The program had played just eight bowl games and never appeared in the postseason in consecutive seasons before Cutcliffe’s arrival, but went to four straight bowls from 2012-15.

Cutcliffe is a two-time Atlantic Coast Conference coach of the year. Several outlets picked him as national coach of the year in 2013 after a 10-win season that included the ACC’s Coastal Division title.

___

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25