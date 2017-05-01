Flames sign GM Brad Treliving to multiyear extension

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — The Calgary Flames have signed general manager Brad Treliving to a multiyear contract extension.

Treliving has served as Flames GM since April 2014 and Calgary has reached the playoffs twice under his tenure, including this season when they were swept in the first round by the Anaheim Ducks.

The Flames have gone 125-103-18 over the past three seasons.

The 47-year-old Treliving spent seven seasons with the Arizona Coyotes organization as vice president of hockey operations and assistant general manager prior to joining Calgary.