Holsky Promoted to Senior Vice President

The Community Bank has a new Senior Vice President. Eric Holsky has been promoted to Chief Financial and Investment Officer for the bank. President Michael Steen says Holsky’s leadership, integrity and expertise in the financial industry has greatly benefitted the company while maintaining a strong bank legacy. Holsky is actively involved in the community serving on the Stewardship Committee of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, coaching Licking County Family Y-M-C-A youth basketball and girls fast pitch softball and as a campaign chair of the United Way of Muskingum, Perry and Morgan Counties.