New voting process for Special Elections

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Muskingum County Special Elections are , 2017, and there are some changes you may need to know about.

The Muskingum County Board of Elections was busy at work preparing for the elections and their new sign in system. Tim Thompson who is the Executive Director said people will need to sign in on arrival and have an updated I.D. with them.

“The reason it’s called a special election is because we have no candidates on the ballots, but there are issues,” Thompson said. “This year we’ve got a new procedure when voters come in to vote. They’ll be stopping at a table which has what we call electronic poll books. Instead of having an old signature book we’ll be signing on the electronic poll books.”

Upon arrival, voters will hand their driver’s license to the workers. The workers will scan the driver’s license and that person’s information will come up on the screen. The voter will then need to check their provided information and leave their signature.

Besides the new sign in system, they’ll also have a new voting system. People will no longer be using the digital voting system in the previous elections. They’ll instead be filling out a paper ballot.

“So once the voters receive their ballot they go to a voting table, mark their ballot, and they will run it through a scanner and scan the ballots that way,” said Thompson.

To scan the paper ballot the voter will need to take it to a scanner and slide the paper ballot into the slot. The scanner will then record the ballot. There will also be a poll worker assisting with the scanners in case any person needs help.

“Poll workers have been trained in what to do with the poll books, the scanners, and everything,” said Thompson.

The polls will open at 6:30 A.M. and close at 7:30 P.M.