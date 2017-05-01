Newark Man Dies in Accident

The Granville Post of the State Highway Patrol said a Newark man has died of injuries resulting from a motorcycle accident.

The patrol said that that fatal crash took place on US 40 at Tollgate Road in Etna Township around 4:30 Sunday afternoon.

A 2006 Suzuki GSX-r 1000cc driven by Donnald l. Simpson, of Newark, was east on US 40. That’s when the patrol reports a Nissan Altima, driven by 49-year-old James Altman, of Lancaster, entered US 40 from Tollgate Road as the motorcycle was approaching the intersection.

The Suzuki lost control, without hitting the Nissan and came to rest in the eastbound lane.

The patrol said Simpson was declared dead at the scene, while Altman was not injured.

The patrol said Simpson wasn’t wearing a helmet and excessive speed is believed to be a factor in the accident.