Ohio creates list of homes with lead paint hazards

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s health department has created a new list of homes in the state that have serious lead paint problems.

The database includes homes and apartments that have been ordered vacated after their owners refused to clean up the lead paint.

Those same sites are where children who had lived in the homes tested positive for high lead levels.

There are just over 500 properties listed, but health advocates say that’s just a sliver of the homes with lead paint dangers.

State health regulators say creating the registry will give renters and home buyers more information about lead hazards.

But it comes at a time when state lawmakers are considering a proposal that would take away cities’ ability to have their own rules addressing lead paint threats.