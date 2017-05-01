Ohio gas prices drop, remaining lower than national average

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Gas prices around Ohio are down compared with a week ago, leaving them near where they were at this time last year.

Ohio’s average for a gallon of regular fuel was $2.28 in Monday’s survey from auto club AAA, the Oil Price Information Service and WEX Inc. That’s down about a dime from last week, and just under the average from a year ago, when it was $2.30.

The national average was about $2.39 on Monday, down three pennies from last week. The national average was lower a year ago at $2.21.

AAA says anticipated higher summer demand hasn’t yet kicked in, so prices at the pump are expected to rise in the coming weeks

