COLUMBUS, Ohio – The latest high school baseball poll has the Sheridan Generals in the top-five once again.

Coach Doug Fisher’s Generals are sitting at 18-3 on the season and are just a half a game out of first place in the Muskingum Valley League. The DII poll has Sheridan ranked fourth with traditional powerhouse Jonathan Alder at number one. Sheridan did receive one first place vote.

The regular season is winding down for the Generals. They open tournament play on May 11.