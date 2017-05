Muskingum County Sheriff Matt Lutz says a man is in the hospital after a pursuit Monday afternoon on Northpointe Drive. Lutz says around 5:20 p.m. deputies were chasing a man for a violation of a protection order. The Sheriff says the suspect was chased into Coshocton County where it ended in a minor crash. Lutz says the man was transported to the hospital to be checked out. The name of the man was not released and charges could be filed Tuesday. No other details were released.