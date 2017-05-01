Smith-Blixt team wins PGA Zurich Classic on 4th playoff hole

AVONDALE, La. (AP) — The team of Cameron Smith and Jonas Blixt won the Zurich Classic on the fourth playoff hole, capturing a new-format tournament that had been held over a day because of darkness.

Smith hit his approach shot within a couple feet of the pin, and the Aussie sank a birdie putt on the par-5 18th hole to give himself and his Swedish teammate the victory Monday. Smith and Blixt could have won it on earlier playoff holes but missed short birdie putts.

For the 23-year-old Smith, this was his first PGA Tour victory.

Kevin Kisner and Scott Brown had combined for a 12-under 60 Sunday to force the playoff. Kisner made a chip-in from nearly 95 feet on No. 18, but darkness prevented further play.