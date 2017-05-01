Suspect in Licking County fatal hit-skip still at large

LICKING COUNTY, Ohio – The Licking County Sheriff’s Office is offering a reward up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest in a fatal hit-skip in Licking County.

Detectives believe during the early morning on April 27th, Shawn Trimmer, of Pataskala, was walking east on US 40 when he was struck by a vehicle.

The vehicle is likely a 2006-2010 dark red or maroon Honda Civic. The vehicle has significant front end damage.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Licking County Crime Stoppers at 740-349-6888 or 1-888-488-9058.