Weather Discussion



MONDAY 5/1:

TODAY: Showers and Storms. AM Strong to Severe. Windy. High 72

TONIGHT: Scattered Showers. Cloudy. Windy & Chilly. Low 46

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Few Scattered Showers. Windy. High 62

DISCUSSION:

Showers and storms are likely this morning into the early afternoon, as a cold front moves through the region. Strong to Severe storms will be possible, especially east of Zanesville this morning. Strong winds (40+ MPH) and heavy downpours look to be the primary concern. Temperatures will top off in the lower 70s.

A few scattered showers will be possible during the overnight, otherwise look for mostly cloudy skies. It will be windy as well, as colder air moves in. Temperatures will drop into the mid 40s for overnight lows.

A few showers will be possible on Tuesday, otherwise it will be mostly cloudy. Temperatures will be much cooler, with highs in the lower 60s. Winds will remain blustery once again.

Temperatures will remain well below average through the end of the week, and will continue to be so into the weekend. Rain returns Thursday into the weekend.

Have a Great Monday!

