Yankees send Mitchell back to minors, day after double duty

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Yankees have sent reliever Bryan Mitchell back to the minors, a day after he pulled double duty by also playing an inning at first base.

The Yankees made the move before Monday night’s game against Toronto. The right-hander was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and righty Luis Cessa was recalled from the same club.

Yankees manager Joe Girardi said he wanted to have a fresh pitcher who could pitch extended innings if needed.

On Sunday, Mitchell threw a scoreless ninth inning against Baltimore, then played first base in the 10th, and returned to pitch in the 11th. He took the loss as the Orioles won 7-4.

Girardi made the unusual move because, with his bullpen running short, he wanted to keep Mitchell in the game. Mitchell made one error at first base when he let a popup fall, but came back to catch another one.

The only other time the Yankees had someone pitch, move to another position and pitch again in the same game was 1908 when future Hall of Famer Jack Chesbro did it, the team said in citing the Elias Sports Bureau. The Yankees were known as the Highlanders at the time.