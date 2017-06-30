AP Source: Rockets re-sign Nene to 4-year deal

A person with knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press that the Houston Rockets have reached agreement with Nene on a four-year deal worth $15 million.

The sides came to an agreement Friday shortly before the free agent market opened, ensuring that Nene would remain with a team that just acquired star point guard Chris Paul. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal has not been officially announced.

Nene will turn 35 in September. He averaged 9.1 points and 4.1 rebounds in 67 games and is a trusted interior presence for a team that makes its living shooting 3-pointers and scoring at the rim.

The Houston Chronicle first reported the agreement.