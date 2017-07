NEWARK, Ohio – The Licking County Settlers scored three runs in the bottom of the third to take a 3-1 lead over the Galion Graders. Then Mother Nature intervened.

It was raining the entire game, but the third inning was when fans at Don Edwards Park started to hear thunder. The game was postponed and the two teams will resume play in the third inning with the Settlers up 3-1, at a later date.

Licking County plays tomorrow at home. They host the Richmond Jazz at 7:05 p.m.