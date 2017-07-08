100th birthday party

Zanesville, Ohio- Violet Frick was born on July 8th 1917, right here in Muskingum County.

One hundred years later, she is surrounded by family and friends as she celebrates hitting the century mark. She was unable to speak with us due to having a stroke recently, but her daughter was there to tell us about how excited Frick was to reach the milestone.

“She looked forward to this, this was a good time for her to see some family and friends that she hadn’t seen for a long time,” said Frick’s daughter Susan White. “She looked forward to it, I didn’t know she was, but she did.”

She has been through a lot over the past hundred years. Through the years besides a stroke, she has survived Rheumatic Fever, The Great Depression, and more recently two hit fractures.

“She’s been a very persistent woman through her life,” said White. “She never dreamed that she would live this long. Her ancestors have lived well into their 90’s. She just topped them all by reaching 100.”

White says not all of her family could be there today because her great granddaughter is giving birth to Frick’s soon to be her 7th great-great grandkid.