Zanesville, Ohio- There was a parade at the Fireman’s Festival in New Concord today.

The parade included the Muskingum University’s President, the Sheriff department, and of course, a lot of different fire trucks. Harrison Township Fire Fighter Robert Dobbins says he comes to events like these to support fellow fire fighters.

“We come out because we like to come out to these small functions like this to support our fire departments. It’s nice for the communities to get together,” said Dobbins. “We get to see the entire small town around the Muskingum county area.”

Shannon Mitchell says she came out so, the kids of her and her friends can come and play at the bounce house but, also to see the people that help the community.

“It’s nice for them to see the local fire fighters and all the people in the community and give back and participate,” said Mitchell.

There will be another fire fighter’s parade next week in Harrison Township.