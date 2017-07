ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Transportation has announced ramp closures in Zanesville.

Beginning Wednesday, July 12, at 4 a.m., the I-70 eastbound on and off-ramps at the State St. exit in downtown Zanesville, will be closed for paving.

The ramps will close at 4 a.m. Wednesday morning and will re-open by 6 p.m. Wednesday evening.

This closure was originally set to be finished by Tuesday, July 11, but has been extended due to weather.