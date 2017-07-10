911 calls reflect chaos from shooting at gender reveal party

CINCINNATI (AP) — Recorded 911 calls reflect chaos and confusion after gunfire at a party near Cincinnati that left a woman dead and eight people injured.

WCPO-TV reports one caller told a dispatcher: “There’s a whole lot of people here shot.”

Colerain Township police say two gunmen opened fire Saturday night at a house party held to reveal the gender of a pregnant woman’s unborn child. The injured included three young children and the expectant mother, who told local media she lost her baby after being shot in the leg.

Police say the woman who died was 22-year-old Autum Garrett, of Huntington, Indiana.

A motive for the shooting wasn’t immediately clear.

The gunmen fled. No arrests have been made. The police chief is urging anyone with information about the shooting to come forward.