Alzheimer’s patient hospitalized after roommate stabbing

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Police say a patient at an Alzheimer’s care center in Ohio has been hospitalized after being stabbed multiple times during an altercation with his roommate.

The Blade reports (http://bit.ly/2uMW7lF ) Vincent Silva suffered stab wounds to his legs and buttocks.

An employee at the Foundation Park Care Center in Toledo reported the stabbing around 3 a.m. Wednesday. A police report shows a knife was found in Silva’s room, and the roommate was detained at the center’s front desk.

The roommate was also transported to the hospital, but police say he was not injured.

No charges have been filed. Police say both patients have late stages of dementia.

The stabbing is under investigation.

