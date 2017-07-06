American Red Cross declares Blood Emergency

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The American Red Cross is calling for support after receiving 61,000 less blood donations the last two months.

The American Red Cross is calling the shortage a “Blood Emergency” and Senior Accountant Manager, Lori Gaitten, says more people on vacation as well as fewer blood drives is leading to what she calls a “Trauma Season”.

“We are getting into what we call trauma season which starts memorial day and we begin to see a decline in the amount of people who come in to donate and it seems to increase over the 4th of July. In fact, we see about 700 fewer blood donors in the week of the 4th of July.”

Gaitten encourages anyone who can to please donate blood.

“People are using it every single day and it’s not something that is gander specific or age specific. Our infants are needing it and young children and cancer patients. We just really need people to come in and donate to keep our hospitals supplied with what they need so that they can do their jobs.”

For a list of local blood drives call 1-800-Red-Cross (733-2767) or visit their website at www.redcrossblood.org