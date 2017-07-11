The annunal pottery week here in Zanesville.

ZANESVILLE, OHOP- It’s Pottery Lover’s week in Zanesville from July 11th to the 16th.

Pottery enthusiasts from across the globe have come to this area for over 50 years for pottery exhibits. This week over 60 pottery dealers will be at several places around town including the Holiday Inn Express. Pottery Lover’s board member Arnie Small said it’s great to have all these pottery fans together in one place.

“This is strictly pottery, so every room you walk into you’re going to see pottery and you’re going to see numerous different patterns and makers of pottery,” said Small. “There are some things that you never get to see again.”

The choosing of Zanesville is no accident. Small said this area was critical in the making and advancement of the pottery we have today.

“We’re here because Roseville and Weller were made right here in Zanesville,” said Small. “Many other companies were in Ohio. Ohio was the pottery capital, there’s no question about it. When we come back here we’re bringing these pots that we now take care of back to where they’re from originally.”

For more information about when and where all the events are happening this week, go to Visitzanesville.Info.