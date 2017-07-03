AP Source: Bulls, Justin Holiday agree to 2-year deal

CHICAGO (AP) — A person familiar with the situation says the Chicago Bulls have agreed to a $9 million, two-year contract with guard Justin Holiday.

The person spoke Sunday night on condition of anonymity because the contract cannot be signed until Thursday.

Yahoo! Sports first reported the agreement.

Holiday averaged 6.5 points in 27 games for the Bulls two years ago. He played in all 82 games for the New York Knicks last season, averaging 7.7 points, Holiday has averaged 5.7 points over four seasons with Philadelphia, Golden State, Atlanta, Chicago and New York.

The Bulls made the playoffs on a tiebreaker and lost to Boston in the first round.

