Area youth participate in Space Camp

NEW CONCORD, Ohio- The John & Annie Glenn Museum hosted an out of this world camp for students on Tuesday.

The Space Camp took youth ages 8 to 12-years-old on ‘an adventures through the solar system’ with a guide that knows her way around the universe; a trip she used to take on a familiar yellow school bus.

“We were travelling the solar system, so we had at least 35 sometimes 41 travelers, and we traveled the 8 planets through an asteroid belt. And we learned about each of the planets including Earth,” said New Concord’s Miss. Frizzle.

The Magic School Bus character was portrayed by Rachel Pollock, an instructor at Muskingum University. She guided students on a walk down Main Street, explaining spots where the eight planets were marked on a scale equalling one foot to one million miles.

The camp also paid tribute to the late astronaut’s birthday.

“But the real importance is, and this is so important, it’s John Glenn’s birthday on J so we always celebrate in July, John Glenns birthday, and he would’ve been 96-years-old,” said Joanna Duncan, education director at the John & Annie Glenn Museum.

Glenn died on December 8, 2016. Duncan stressed the importance of keeping the American hero’s presence in his hometown alive.

“We want the children in Muskingum County, and all throughout the United States, to remember John Glenn always,” said Duncan.

The space campers also toured the museum, crafted their own solar system and watched a video on the late astronaut’s life.