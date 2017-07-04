Army general holds promotion ceremony at his high school

CINCINNATI (AP) — A U.S. Army general requested his promotion be held at the steps of his old high school in Cincinnati so that his father-in-law could see the ceremony.

Maj. Gen. David Glaser was promoted from brigadier general. He in May became provost marshal general of the U.S. Army in May. He serves as the principal military adviser on Army police matters and leads the army’s independent criminal investigative authority.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports (http://cin.ci/2tCrLp9 ) that Glaser chose Elder High School to receive his second star instead of the traditional location at the Pentagon in Washington.

Glaser says Elder was important to his growth as a person and his path in life, saying it taught him to strive for higher things. His wife, Susan, says the school is his foundation.