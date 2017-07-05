Artist Colony of Zanesville announces Artist of the Month

ROSEVILLE, Ohio- The Artist Colony of Zanesville is honoring a long time member as the Artist of the Month.

Howard Peller joined the art scene roughly 30 years ago in Downtown Zanesville producing pottery with his wife, Maddy. Since then, Peller and his family have moved to Roseville to expand their creativity to natural landscaping and organic farming.

“I had a great set up in downtown but I really like nature and I like growing things. So making art with things that are growing and respecting it. It’s just a really nice place to be at.”

Peller’s latest endeavor is growing and weaving willow into baskets, a skill he learned travelling abroad.

“So I studied classic German basket making and then I spent some time in France, Italy and Denmark and I’ve learned different skills there because each culture has a different voice. They have found different ways of developing their ideas of things that they need and practical things in their life.”

Peller invites everyone to visit him and his family this Saturday, July 8th, for an open house of his farm at 7680 Rose Hill Road in Roseville, Ohio from 9 am to 5 pm. For directions click here and enter a starting location.