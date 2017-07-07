Austrian GP: Lewis Hamilton leads in both practice sessions

SPIELBERG, Austria (AP) — Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton posted the fastest time in both practice sessions for the Austrian Grand Prix on Friday.

The British driver was 0.147 seconds faster than championship leader Sebastian Vettel’s Ferrari in the afternoon, having been 0.19 ahead of Max Verstappen’s Red Bull in the morning.

Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas was third best in both sessions, but went off track three times.

The only glitch for Hamilton, meanwhile, was to come in to the pits briefly for a spark plug change in P2.

“I still have the issues with power,” Hamilton said near the end of the session. “Something doesn’t feel right.”

The Spielberg track, nestled amid rolling hills and forests, was slippery and caused problems on Turns 1, 6 and 7.

Verstappen, fourth fastest in P2, lamented that his tires were “all over the place” in the afternoon.