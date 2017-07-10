Authorities: Indiana couple killed in Ohio plane crash

BEVERLY, Ohio (AP) — Authorities have identified an Indiana couple who died when a small plane crash crashed into a retention pond in southeastern Ohio.

The State Highway Patrol said Monday that the 63-year-old pilot, Umamahesware Kalapatapu, and his 61-year-old wife, Sitha-Gita Kalapatapu, were the only ones on the Piper Archer PA-28. The plane carrying the Logansport, Indiana, couple crashed Saturday near the Washington County village of Beverly, about 75 miles (121 kilometers) southeast of Columbus.

Authorities said the last contact with the plane headed to an airport near Parkersburg, West Virginia, from Cass County, Indiana, was around 10:30 a.m. Saturday. It was reported missing about noon.

Searchers found the wreckage Saturday afternoon.

There was no word on what caused the crash. The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.