Balderson: $24 Million For Buckeye Lake Dam

State Senator Troy Balderson Monday announced the approval of $24 Million for the second phase of the Buckeye Lake Dam Rehabilitation project. The State Controlling Board approved the release of funds for the second phase of the expedited construction on Buckeye Lake. “Today’s release of funds marks yet another milestone in the continued effort to restore Buckeye Lake and its surrounding community as a premier destination for recreation and tourism,” said Balderson. Under the second phase of the construction, the summer pool target water level at Buckeye Lake is only one foot below historical summer levels and boating operations and water sports have returned to the lake. The proposed design for Phase II will consist of continued soil mixing to support the cutoff wall and a landscaped cap that will include an asphalt access path for use by the public. Balderson says the Buckeye Lake Rehabilitation project has been fast-tracked in an effort to reduce both pubic safety risks and the negative impact on the local community. The project remains on schedule for completion in 2018.