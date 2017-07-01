Barnes’ two homers lifts Dodgers to 10-4 rout of Padres

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Austin Barnes hit two homers and drove in seven runs to help the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 10-4 victory Friday night over the San Diego Padres.

Barnes hit his first career grand slam and a three-run shot. The two managers weren’t around to see it as Dave Roberts and Andy Green got into an altercation and were ejected between the first and second innings.

Justin Turner was 3-for-3 with a two-run home run as the Dodgers finished June with 53 home runs, a franchise record for any month.

Alex Wood (9-0) exited with one run allowed in six innings to lower his ERA to 1.83 — but not before yelling at Padres baserunner Jose Pirela in the first inning and later joining a stand-off after the tiff between managers.

Plate umpire Greg Gibson issued a warning to both teams following the Wood-Pirela exchange.