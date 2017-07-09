Baseball Expanded Standings

by Associated Press on July 9, 2017 at 7:32 pm
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Boston5039.5626-4L-225-1425-25
New York4541.5233-7L-126-1719-24
Tampa Bay4743.5226-4W-227-1920-24
Baltimore4246.47743-7W-225-1617-30
Toronto4147.46654-6L-122-2419-23
Central Division
WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Cleveland4739.5477-3W-321-2326-16
Minnesota4543.511315-5L-220-2825-15
Kansas City4443.5066-4L-324-1920-24
Detroit3848.442974-6L-223-2015-28
Chicago3849.4375-5L-119-1819-31
West Division
WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Houston6029.6747-3W-127-1833-11
Los Angeles4547.48916½33-7W-123-1922-28
Texas4345.48916½34-6L-125-2018-25
Seattle4347.47817½44-6W-127-2216-25
Oakland3950.438214-6L-124-2115-29

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Washington5236.5915-5W-128-1926-17
Atlanta4245.48395-5L-120-2222-25
Miami4046.465115-5W-221-2119-25
New York3947.4531210½5-5L-219-2420-23
Philadelphia2958.33322½20½3-7W-116-2513-33
Central Division
WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Milwaukee5041.5498-2W-126-2324-18
Chicago4345.4894-6L-224-2019-25
St. Louis4345.4896-4W-226-2417-21
Pittsburgh4247.472795-5W-221-2221-25
Cincinnati3949.44311½6-4W-223-2016-29
West Division
WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Los Angeles6129.6789-1W-639-1122-18
Arizona5336.5963-7L-233-1520-21
Colorado5239.5715-5W-126-1826-21
San Diego3850.4322212½6-4L-122-2216-28
San Francisco3455.38226½176-4L-317-2317-32

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 5, Milwaukee 3

Toronto 7, Houston 2

Baltimore 5, Minnesota 1

Tampa Bay 1, Boston 0

Cleveland 4, Detroit 0

L.A. Dodgers 5, Kansas City 4, 10 innings

Texas 5, L.A. Angels 2

Chicago White Sox 5, Colorado 4

Oakland 4, Seattle 3

Sunday’s Games

Milwaukee 5, N.Y. Yankees 3

Houston 19, Toronto 1

Tampa Bay 5, Boston 3

Baltimore 11, Minnesota 5

L.A. Angels 3, Texas 0

Colorado 10, Chicago White Sox 0

L.A. Dodgers 5, Kansas City 2

Seattle 4, Oakland 0

Detroit at Cleveland, 8:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

AL at NL, 8:00 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Cleveland at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 5, Milwaukee 3

Atlanta 13, Washington 0

San Diego 2, Philadelphia 1

St. Louis 4, N.Y. Mets 1

L.A. Dodgers 5, Kansas City 4, 10 innings

Pittsburgh 4, Chicago Cubs 2

Chicago White Sox 5, Colorado 4

Miami 5, San Francisco 4

Cincinnati 7, Arizona 0

Sunday’s Games

Milwaukee 5, N.Y. Yankees 3

Pittsburgh 14, Chicago Cubs 3Washington 10, Atlanta 5

Philadelphia 7, San Diego 1

St. Louis 6, N.Y. Mets 0

Colorado 10, Chicago White Sox 0

Cincinnati 2, Arizona 1

L.A. Dodgers 5, Kansas City 2

Miami at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

AL at NL, 8:00 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Colorado at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.

Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

