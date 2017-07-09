Baseball Expanded Standings

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Boston
|50
|39
|.562
|—
|—
|6-4
|L-2
|25-14
|25-25
|New York
|45
|41
|.523
|3½
|—
|3-7
|L-1
|26-17
|19-24
|Tampa Bay
|47
|43
|.522
|3½
|—
|6-4
|W-2
|27-19
|20-24
|Baltimore
|42
|46
|.477
|7½
|4
|3-7
|W-2
|25-16
|17-30
|Toronto
|41
|47
|.466
|8½
|5
|4-6
|L-1
|22-24
|19-23
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Cleveland
|47
|39
|.547
|—
|—
|7-3
|W-3
|21-23
|26-16
|Minnesota
|45
|43
|.511
|3
|1
|5-5
|L-2
|20-28
|25-15
|Kansas City
|44
|43
|.506
|3½
|1½
|6-4
|L-3
|24-19
|20-24
|Detroit
|38
|48
|.442
|9
|7
|4-6
|L-2
|23-20
|15-28
|Chicago
|38
|49
|.437
|9½
|7½
|5-5
|L-1
|19-18
|19-31
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|60
|29
|.674
|—
|—
|7-3
|W-1
|27-18
|33-11
|Los Angeles
|45
|47
|.489
|16½
|3
|3-7
|W-1
|23-19
|22-28
|Texas
|43
|45
|.489
|16½
|3
|4-6
|L-1
|25-20
|18-25
|Seattle
|43
|47
|.478
|17½
|4
|4-6
|W-1
|27-22
|16-25
|Oakland
|39
|50
|.438
|21
|7½
|4-6
|L-1
|24-21
|15-29
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Washington
|52
|36
|.591
|—
|—
|5-5
|W-1
|28-19
|26-17
|Atlanta
|42
|45
|.483
|9½
|9
|5-5
|L-1
|20-22
|22-25
|Miami
|40
|46
|.465
|11
|9½
|5-5
|W-2
|21-21
|19-25
|New York
|39
|47
|.453
|12
|10½
|5-5
|L-2
|19-24
|20-23
|Philadelphia
|29
|58
|.333
|22½
|20½
|3-7
|W-1
|16-25
|13-33
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|50
|41
|.549
|—
|—
|8-2
|W-1
|26-23
|24-18
|Chicago
|43
|45
|.489
|5½
|7½
|4-6
|L-2
|24-20
|19-25
|St. Louis
|43
|45
|.489
|5½
|7½
|6-4
|W-2
|26-24
|17-21
|Pittsburgh
|42
|47
|.472
|7
|9
|5-5
|W-2
|21-22
|21-25
|Cincinnati
|39
|49
|.443
|9½
|11½
|6-4
|W-2
|23-20
|16-29
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|61
|29
|.678
|—
|—
|9-1
|W-6
|39-11
|22-18
|Arizona
|53
|36
|.596
|7½
|—
|3-7
|L-2
|33-15
|20-21
|Colorado
|52
|39
|.571
|9½
|—
|5-5
|W-1
|26-18
|26-21
|San Diego
|38
|50
|.432
|22
|12½
|6-4
|L-1
|22-22
|16-28
|San Francisco
|34
|55
|.382
|26½
|17
|6-4
|L-3
|17-23
|17-32
___
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 5, Milwaukee 3
Toronto 7, Houston 2
Baltimore 5, Minnesota 1
Tampa Bay 1, Boston 0
Cleveland 4, Detroit 0
L.A. Dodgers 5, Kansas City 4, 10 innings
Texas 5, L.A. Angels 2
Chicago White Sox 5, Colorado 4
Oakland 4, Seattle 3
|Sunday’s Games
Milwaukee 5, N.Y. Yankees 3
Houston 19, Toronto 1
Tampa Bay 5, Boston 3
Baltimore 11, Minnesota 5
L.A. Angels 3, Texas 0
Colorado 10, Chicago White Sox 0
L.A. Dodgers 5, Kansas City 2
Seattle 4, Oakland 0
Detroit at Cleveland, 8:05 p.m.
|Tuesday’s Games
AL at NL, 8:00 p.m.
|Friday’s Games
Chicago Cubs at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
Cleveland at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 5, Milwaukee 3
Atlanta 13, Washington 0
San Diego 2, Philadelphia 1
St. Louis 4, N.Y. Mets 1
L.A. Dodgers 5, Kansas City 4, 10 innings
Pittsburgh 4, Chicago Cubs 2
Chicago White Sox 5, Colorado 4
Miami 5, San Francisco 4
Cincinnati 7, Arizona 0
|Sunday’s Games
Milwaukee 5, N.Y. Yankees 3
Pittsburgh 14, Chicago Cubs 3Washington 10, Atlanta 5
Philadelphia 7, San Diego 1
St. Louis 6, N.Y. Mets 0
Colorado 10, Chicago White Sox 0
Cincinnati 2, Arizona 1
L.A. Dodgers 5, Kansas City 2
Miami at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
|Tuesday’s Games
AL at NL, 8:00 p.m.
|Friday’s Games
Chicago Cubs at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Colorado at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Arizona at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.
Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.