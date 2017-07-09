Baseball Expanded Standings

by Associated Press on July 9, 2017 at 12:42 am
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Boston5038.5687-3L-125-1425-24
New York4540.5294-6W-126-1619-24
Tampa Bay4643.5175-5W-126-1920-24
Toronto4146.47144-6W-122-2319-23
Baltimore4146.47143-7W-125-1616-30
Central Division
WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Cleveland4739.5477-3W-321-2326-16
Minnesota4542.5175-5L-120-2725-15
Kansas City4442.5123½6-4L-224-1920-23
Chicago3848.44295-5W-119-1819-30
Detroit3848.44294-6L-223-2015-28
West Division
WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Houston5929.6707-3L-127-1832-11
Texas4344.49415½24-6W-325-1918-25
Los Angeles4447.48416½33-7L-223-1921-28
Seattle4246.477173-7W-126-2116-25
Oakland3849.43720½73-7L-124-2114-28

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Washington5136.5865-5L-127-1926-17
Atlanta4244.48885-5W-120-2222-24
New York3946.459125-5L-119-2420-22
Miami3946.459124-6W-121-2118-25
Philadelphia2858.32623½213-7L-515-2513-33
Central Division
WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Milwaukee4941.5448-2L-126-2323-18
Chicago4344.4944-6L-124-1919-25
St. Louis4245.4836-4W-125-2417-21
Pittsburgh4147.466795-5W-121-2220-25
Cincinnati3749.43010125-5L-123-2014-29
West Division
WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Los Angeles6029.6748-2W-538-1122-18
Arizona5334.60964-6W-133-1320-21
Colorado5139.5674-6L-125-1826-21
San Diego3849.4372111½7-3W-222-2216-27
San Francisco3454.38625½167-3L-217-2217-32

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE
Friday’s Games

Milwaukee 9, N.Y. Yankees 4

Houston 12, Toronto 2

Boston 8, Tampa Bay 3

Cleveland 11, Detroit 2

Texas 10, L.A. Angels 0

Minnesota 9, Baltimore 6

Colorado 12, Chicago White Sox 4

L.A. Dodgers 4, Kansas City 1

Seattle 7, Oakland 2

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 5, Milwaukee 3

Toronto 7, Houston 2

Baltimore 5, Minnesota 1

Tampa Bay 1, Boston 0

Cleveland 4, Detroit 0

L.A. Dodgers 5, Kansas City 4, 10 innings

Texas 5, L.A. Angels 2

Chicago White Sox 5, Colorado 4

Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Milwaukee (Nelson 7-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 7-7), 1:05 p.m.

Houston (Peacock 6-1) at Toronto (Happ 3-5), 1:07 p.m.

Boston (Price 4-2) at Tampa Bay (Archer 7-5), 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Jimenez 3-4) at Minnesota (Gibson 5-6), 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Ramirez 7-7) at Texas (Darvish 6-7), 3:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Rodon 1-1) at Colorado (Freeland 8-7), 3:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Duffy 5-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 13-2), 4:10 p.m.

Oakland (Gossett 1-3) at Seattle (Hernandez 3-3), 4:10 p.m.

Detroit (Fulmer 8-6) at Cleveland (Kluber 7-3), 8:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

AL at NL, 8:00 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 6, Pittsburgh 1

San Diego 4, Philadelphia 3

Milwaukee 9, N.Y. Yankees 4

Washington 5, Atlanta 4, 10 innings

N.Y. Mets 6, St. Louis 5

Colorado 12, Chicago White Sox 4

Arizona 6, Cincinnati 3

L.A. Dodgers 4, Kansas City 1

Miami 6, San Francisco 1

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 5, Milwaukee 3

Atlanta 13, Washington 0

San Diego 2, Philadelphia 1

St. Louis 4, N.Y. Mets 1

L.A. Dodgers 5, Kansas City 4, 10 innings

Pittsburgh 4, Chicago Cubs 2

Chicago White Sox 5, Colorado 4

Miami at San Francisco, 10:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Arizona, 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Milwaukee (Nelson 7-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 7-7), 1:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Taillon 5-2) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 5-5), 1:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Newcomb 1-3) at Washington (Ross 5-3), 1:35 p.m.

San Diego (Cahill 3-2) at Philadelphia (Eickhoff 0-7), 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Matz 2-1) at St. Louis (Lynn 6-6), 2:15 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Rodon 1-1) at Colorado (Freeland 8-7), 3:10 p.m.

Miami (Urena 7-3) at San Francisco (Cain 3-8), 4:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Bailey 1-2) at Arizona (Corbin 6-8), 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Duffy 5-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 13-2), 4:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

AL at NL, 8:00 p.m.

Post Views: 1