Baseball Expanded Standings

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Boston
|50
|38
|.568
|—
|—
|7-3
|L-1
|25-14
|25-24
|New York
|45
|40
|.529
|3½
|—
|4-6
|W-1
|26-16
|19-24
|Tampa Bay
|46
|43
|.517
|4½
|—
|5-5
|W-1
|26-19
|20-24
|Toronto
|41
|46
|.471
|8½
|4
|4-6
|W-1
|22-23
|19-23
|Baltimore
|41
|46
|.471
|8½
|4
|3-7
|W-1
|25-16
|16-30
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Cleveland
|47
|39
|.547
|—
|—
|7-3
|W-3
|21-23
|26-16
|Minnesota
|45
|42
|.517
|2½
|—
|5-5
|L-1
|20-27
|25-15
|Kansas City
|44
|42
|.512
|3
|½
|6-4
|L-2
|24-19
|20-23
|Chicago
|38
|48
|.442
|9
|6½
|5-5
|W-1
|19-18
|19-30
|Detroit
|38
|48
|.442
|9
|6½
|4-6
|L-2
|23-20
|15-28
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|59
|29
|.670
|—
|—
|7-3
|L-1
|27-18
|32-11
|Texas
|43
|44
|.494
|15½
|2
|4-6
|W-3
|25-19
|18-25
|Los Angeles
|44
|47
|.484
|16½
|3
|3-7
|L-2
|23-19
|21-28
|Seattle
|42
|46
|.477
|17
|3½
|3-7
|W-1
|26-21
|16-25
|Oakland
|38
|49
|.437
|20½
|7
|3-7
|L-1
|24-21
|14-28
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Washington
|51
|36
|.586
|—
|—
|5-5
|L-1
|27-19
|26-17
|Atlanta
|42
|44
|.488
|8½
|8
|5-5
|W-1
|20-22
|22-24
|New York
|39
|46
|.459
|12
|9½
|5-5
|L-1
|19-24
|20-22
|Miami
|39
|46
|.459
|12
|9½
|4-6
|W-1
|21-21
|18-25
|Philadelphia
|28
|58
|.326
|23½
|21
|3-7
|L-5
|15-25
|13-33
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|49
|41
|.544
|—
|—
|8-2
|L-1
|26-23
|23-18
|Chicago
|43
|44
|.494
|4½
|6½
|4-6
|L-1
|24-19
|19-25
|St. Louis
|42
|45
|.483
|5½
|7½
|6-4
|W-1
|25-24
|17-21
|Pittsburgh
|41
|47
|.466
|7
|9
|5-5
|W-1
|21-22
|20-25
|Cincinnati
|37
|49
|.430
|10
|12
|5-5
|L-1
|23-20
|14-29
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|60
|29
|.674
|—
|—
|8-2
|W-5
|38-11
|22-18
|Arizona
|53
|34
|.609
|6
|—
|4-6
|W-1
|33-13
|20-21
|Colorado
|51
|39
|.567
|9½
|—
|4-6
|L-1
|25-18
|26-21
|San Diego
|38
|49
|.437
|21
|11½
|7-3
|W-2
|22-22
|16-27
|San Francisco
|34
|54
|.386
|25½
|16
|7-3
|L-2
|17-22
|17-32
___
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Friday’s Games
Milwaukee 9, N.Y. Yankees 4
Houston 12, Toronto 2
Boston 8, Tampa Bay 3
Cleveland 11, Detroit 2
Texas 10, L.A. Angels 0
Minnesota 9, Baltimore 6
Colorado 12, Chicago White Sox 4
L.A. Dodgers 4, Kansas City 1
Seattle 7, Oakland 2
|Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 5, Milwaukee 3
Toronto 7, Houston 2
Baltimore 5, Minnesota 1
Tampa Bay 1, Boston 0
Cleveland 4, Detroit 0
L.A. Dodgers 5, Kansas City 4, 10 innings
Texas 5, L.A. Angels 2
Chicago White Sox 5, Colorado 4
Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Milwaukee (Nelson 7-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 7-7), 1:05 p.m.
Houston (Peacock 6-1) at Toronto (Happ 3-5), 1:07 p.m.
Boston (Price 4-2) at Tampa Bay (Archer 7-5), 1:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Jimenez 3-4) at Minnesota (Gibson 5-6), 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Ramirez 7-7) at Texas (Darvish 6-7), 3:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Rodon 1-1) at Colorado (Freeland 8-7), 3:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Duffy 5-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 13-2), 4:10 p.m.
Oakland (Gossett 1-3) at Seattle (Hernandez 3-3), 4:10 p.m.
Detroit (Fulmer 8-6) at Cleveland (Kluber 7-3), 8:05 p.m.
|Tuesday’s Games
AL at NL, 8:00 p.m.
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Friday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 6, Pittsburgh 1
San Diego 4, Philadelphia 3
Milwaukee 9, N.Y. Yankees 4
Washington 5, Atlanta 4, 10 innings
N.Y. Mets 6, St. Louis 5
Colorado 12, Chicago White Sox 4
Arizona 6, Cincinnati 3
L.A. Dodgers 4, Kansas City 1
Miami 6, San Francisco 1
|Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 5, Milwaukee 3
Atlanta 13, Washington 0
San Diego 2, Philadelphia 1
St. Louis 4, N.Y. Mets 1
L.A. Dodgers 5, Kansas City 4, 10 innings
Pittsburgh 4, Chicago Cubs 2
Chicago White Sox 5, Colorado 4
Miami at San Francisco, 10:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Arizona, 10:10 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Milwaukee (Nelson 7-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 7-7), 1:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Taillon 5-2) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 5-5), 1:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Newcomb 1-3) at Washington (Ross 5-3), 1:35 p.m.
San Diego (Cahill 3-2) at Philadelphia (Eickhoff 0-7), 1:35 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Matz 2-1) at St. Louis (Lynn 6-6), 2:15 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Rodon 1-1) at Colorado (Freeland 8-7), 3:10 p.m.
Miami (Urena 7-3) at San Francisco (Cain 3-8), 4:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Bailey 1-2) at Arizona (Corbin 6-8), 4:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Duffy 5-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 13-2), 4:10 p.m.
|Tuesday’s Games
AL at NL, 8:00 p.m.