‘Below 100’ Training

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Zanesville Police Department held their final day of training and ‘s focus was on ‘Below 100’.

Chief Tony Coury explained to the officer’s in training the nationwide concept of ‘Below 100’ and how all law enforcement is trying to reduce the number of on-duty-deaths in a year.

“For the other officers that have been here for a while, we talk a lot about complacency and we talk with our new hires also about complacency,” Chief Coury said. “So if we could just get these guys to take a minute, slow down, think about what’s important now (W.I.N.), maybe we can get the number of officer deaths below 100.”

According to Chief Coury all officers are regularly reminded that complacency kills. So officers need to stay focused and aware while on duty. So that way they can prevent future deaths from occurring.

“It would be great if we could get it to zero, but you know we’re never going to get it to zero,” Chief Coury said. “We have fast cars, we have firearms and we’re dealing with people [who] not only don’t like us, but are upset in an incident that maybe they’re involved in.”

The last time there were less than 100 deaths was in 1943. While the most deaths happened in 1974 with 280 officers killed after the interstate highway system was constructed.

“We put thousands of miles on our vehicles across this nation and typically we have more officers killed either in a vehicle or by a vehicle than we do have shot.”

Following ‘s training one officer will go join the patrol units and the other officers will go to the academy.