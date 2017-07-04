Buckeye Lake sees strong resurgence amid July 4th festivities

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – In years past, fishing and boating at Buckeye Lake have been at a standstill, but today, that is all but a thing of the past.

Since 2015, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources has kept the lake off limits to boaters and fishermen due to safety precautions concerning low water levels because of the lake’s dam. The effects of the nearly 2-year absence have not only been felt by visitors, but also shops and businesses that greatly rely on summer dollars to keep them afloat.

“My family and I have always been coming out to Buckeye Lake,” said Heath native Connie Crothers. “It was really very sad when everything happened here a few years ago when people were leaving and businesses were suffering.”

Since the lake’s recent re-opening to boaters and fishermen, it has allowed people to enjoy time with their families and truly reflect on what the 4th is all about.

“My favorite part about today is definitely spending time with friends and family,” said Zanesville native Ashley Mitchell. “It’s just a great time of the year to get together with loved ones and celebrate this great day.”

If today’s impressive turnout is any indication of what is yet to come, Buckeye Lake is sure to flourish once again.