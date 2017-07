A Zanesville man is sentenced to prison on drug charges. The Muskingum County Prosecutor’s Office says that 39-year-old Gregory Butcher, who authorities call a high level drug trafficker, received a 20 year sentence from Common Pleas Judge Mark Fleegle. Butcher pled guilty to 22 different charges including trafficking in drugs, permitting drug abuse and possession of drugs. Authorities say Butcher was arrested earlier this year as part of a large drug investigation in Muskingum County.