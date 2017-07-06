Calling all Super Heroes to Y-City Con

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Whether it’s a bird plane or even Superman you may find it at this weekends Y-City Con.

Weasel Boy Brewing Company along with Mass Media Comics will be hosting a Comic Con this Saturday and Sunday, June 8th and 9th, at the Weasel Boy Brewing Company located on 126 Muskingum Avenue in Zanesville. Owner of Mass Media Comics, Chad Sinnott, explained Y-City Con will feature several fun events.

“There will be a costume contest at Weasel Bot Brewing at 7pm on Saturday and there will be three prizes awarded. Best male costume, best female costume and best couple costume. Again, prizes will be awarded and just a chance for people to kick back and relax and just have fun in costume, super hero theme and then on Sunday will be the actual convention itself. It will run from 10 till 4.”

The convention on Sunday will feature local artists and vendors selling toys and comics along with several new collections from Mass Media Comics. Co-Owner of Weasel Boy Brewing Company, Jay Wince, said refreshments and food will also be available.

“We will have both adult and soft drinks available that day so we will have our beer, we will have soft drinks for anybody underage and I think for food we are going to do just a personal size pizzas will be available for anybody that wants to purchase we will do kind of like a general cheese, pepperoni or a deluxe pizza.”

The admission will be three dollars but everyone will receive free comics or a graphic novel valued at nine dollars upon entry.